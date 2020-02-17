Video
Monday, 17 February, 2020
Youthful BCB XI squad for Zimbabwe's practice match

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Cricket Team led by Craig Ervine are now in Dhaka to play one-off Test series followed by three ODIs and two-match T20i series with their Bangladesh counterparts.
Before commencing the one-off Test series on February 22 at Sher-e-Bangla National cricket Stadium, Mirpur, visitors will play a two-day's practice match in Dhaka on February 18 and 19 before the Test match.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a very young 13 cricketers to form BCB-XI to play the warm-up match against Zimbabwe. The team has six players, who were the part of the ICC Under19 Cricket World Cup winning Bangladesh side. Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shoriful Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim and skipper Akbar Ali were the member of World Champion team. Al Amin Jr. (26) and Fardin Oni (22) are the two 20-plus members of the squad.
Naim Sheikh and Aminul Islam Biplob got Bangladesh national cap but for shorter versions. Fardin Oni, Sumon Khan, Makidul Islam Mugdho and Rishad Ahmed are the members of Bangladesh HP unit.  
SQUAD




Naim Sheikh, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Akbar Ali, Al Amin Jr., Fardin Oni, Shoriful Islam, Sumon Khan, Makidul Islam Mugdho,  Aminul Islam Biplob, Rishad Ahmed, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim.




