Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:34 AM
BD-Thai warm-up match washed away

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020The warm-up match between Bangladesh and Thailand Women's Cricketers was abandoned off without a ball being bowled owing to a waterlogged outfield. The match was scheduled to be held on Sunday at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.
Another match of the day between India and Pakistan was also called off for heavy downpour.
Tigresses will engage with Pakistan divas on February 20 at the same ground in the second practice match ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, which will commence on February 21 in Australia.
Tigresses will compete in Group-A of the World Cup with Australia, India, New Zealand and Sri Lanka while England, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan and Thailand women will vie in Group-B.
Top two teams of each group will be qualified for the knock out stages. Both the semifinals will be held on March 5 and the final will be taken place on March 8, the International Women's Day.











