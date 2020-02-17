Yasir hits career-best knock as North Zone takes 86-run lead





League (BCL) at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar, ground-2 on Sunday.

Thanks to his knock, Islami Bank East Zone piled up 331, before being all out in their first innings. That however gave them a 59-run lead against North Zone in the first innings.

However, before the bails were drawn, North Zone reached 145-5, taking an overall 86-run lead. Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on 23 with Mahidul Islam Ankan on 22. North Zone's fate however will depend on the duo as the lead is not daunting still.

Left-arm spinner Sunzamul Islam snapped up 7-115 but his bowling couldn't torment Yasir much.

Resuming the day on 261-7, East Zone could add just 70 runs to their overnight total.

Sunzamul however got the better of Yasir after he struck 17 fours and two sixes in his 165 off 318.

Captain Imrul Kayes made 76 while Nayeem Hasan was the other notable scorer with 31. Apart from Sunzamul's seven-for, Naeem Islam snared 3-75. -BSS















