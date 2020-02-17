Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:34 AM
Home Sports

Yasir hits career-best knock as North Zone takes 86-run lead

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Yasir Ali enjoyed his maiden call up in the Bangladesh's squad for lone Test against Zimbabwe, hitting his career best 165-run knock on the third day of the third round of Bangladesh Cricket
League (BCL) at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar, ground-2 on Sunday.
Thanks to his knock, Islami Bank East Zone piled up 331, before being all out in their first innings. That however gave them a 59-run lead against North Zone in the first innings.
However, before the bails were drawn, North Zone reached 145-5, taking an overall 86-run lead. Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on 23 with Mahidul Islam Ankan on 22. North Zone's fate however will depend on the duo as the lead is not daunting still.
Left-arm spinner Sunzamul Islam snapped up 7-115 but his bowling couldn't torment Yasir much.
Resuming the day on 261-7, East Zone could add just 70 runs to their overnight total.
Sunzamul however got the better of Yasir after he struck 17 fours and two sixes in his 165 off 318.
Captain Imrul Kayes made 76 while Nayeem Hasan was the other notable scorer with 31. Apart from Sunzamul's seven-for, Naeem Islam snared 3-75.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG without Neymar, Mbappe held 4-4 by lowly Amiens
Juve rest Ronaldo for Brescia, Chiellini returns from injury
Financial rules at risk of being 'scuppered' if Man City overturn European ban
Liverpool the team to beat as Champions League returns
Griezmann shines as Barca edge gritty Getafe
Petrobanglas` Annual Sports Competition-2020 held
Central Zone sniffs victory with Shanto's double century
Bangabandhu National Football final round in March


Latest News
Japan's economy shrinks at fastest rate since 2014
Ex-CJ SK Sinha cleared of graft charges
Son double sinks Villa to send Spurs fifth
Morgan fires England to T20 series victory over South Africa
Dybala inspires Juventus to brescia win
Qatar to hire skilled manpower from Bangladesh
Khaleda’s release on parole possible if she apologises: Minister
Man killed, 9 hurt in boiler blast
DMC student attempts suicide
Biman makes Tk 423 cr profit this year
Most Read News
Beximco LPG Chairman Shayan F Rahman along with 220 distributors
Ex-state minister Rahmat Ali passes away
Rezaul Karim , Shafiul Islam get AL tickets
China gets masks, Bangladesh kits
All 312 Bangladeshis return home from quarantine
Chattogram City Corporation polls Mar 29
Selfie with running train: Schoolboy dies
No secret understanding over Khaleda’s release: Quader
Chinese woman admitted to Rangpur MCH
Parents’ involvement in child's education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft