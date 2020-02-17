Video
Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:34 AM
Bangladesh-Zimbabwe one-off Test series 2020

BCB makes plenty of changes in Test squad again

Mahmudullah out, Mushi in; Hasan, Rabbi new rookies

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 16-man Test squad on Sunday ahead of the solitary Test against Zimbabwe during their visit in Bangladesh. Four changes were brought in the squad that travelled Pakistan last month.
Rumours arose regarding T20i skipper Mahmudullah's Test fate. News also went spread that the Head Coach Russell Domingo advised experienced cricketer to think for retirement from Test cricket and focus on shorter formats. BCB high-ups also clued about his removal few occasions in recent times. Proving true to all chitchats, BCB cut the name of senior cricketer from Test squad for the Test against Zimbabwe starting on February 22 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. "It is unfortunate that some players had to miss out but our priority has been to ensure balance and continuity. We felt that Mahmudullah needed a break from the red ball," informed Chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu to media.
"Al-Amin has niggles and that's why we thought he should be given the time to be fully ready for the limited overs matches where he is more important. Rubel is not part of our red ball plans for the moment," he added. Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed regained national calls to succeed Al-Amin and Rubel. Soumya Sarker was left out since he applied for leave to getting married.
Mr. Dependable Mushfiqur Rahim withdrew himself from Pakistan tour, who was supposed to remain unconsidered for forthcoming Test. But the experienced middle-order batsman replaced his in-law Mahmudullah in the squad. Off-spinning all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is also back after recovering from injury.
"The uncapped cricketers in the squad are batsman Yasir Ali Chowdhury and fast bowler Hasan Mahmud," told Nannu.  "We think Hasan Mahmud and Yasir Ali Chowdhury have tremendous potential and they are very much part of our future plans," he rationalised.
"I believe we have selected the best possible Test squad under present circumstances. There is a very nice blend of experience and potential," claimed former national captain.

SQUAD




Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed Rahi, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali Rabbi.




