DU registrar’s office a maze to service-seeking students







According to the rules of the university, in case of poor results, a student can appear at an improvement test along with his immediate junior batch. Later, the student can add the new improved result replacing the previous one by applying to the authority.

Accordingly, Robin went to the Mass Communication and Journalism Department for a certificate to add his exam result. The Office Clerk directed him to write an application and take it to the office concerned at the Registrar Building.

Robin told the Daily Observer that responding to the suggestion of the Office Clerk, he met an official of the Register Building in Room No. 311 who asked him to meet another official in Room No. 308 saying that he is

in charge of the section dealing with the issue. Then Robin went to Room No. 308 only to be told to see another official in Room No. 306.

Meantime, the lunch hour commenced and he didn't get any one in Room No. 306. Being frustrated over the non-cooperation of the officials, Robin left the Registrar Building without adding his improvement results.



Not only Robin, a number of students studying in the Dhaka University known as the Oxford of the East, have been suffering for such continuous non-cooperation of the administrative officials. As a result, frustration and resentment is prevailing among the students.

Despite huge opportunity to use digital technologies, it is being used partially in the university. The administration of the university is still following the tradition process and age-old technologies.



Only the admission activities and withdrawal of certificates are being conducted online. But, all other processes of students' admission, including admission forms, hall registration, exam forms, admit cards, course and semester fee submission, upgrading results, scholarship are being done manually.



Just to collect different forms students need to run to five different places like the respective department office, registrar building, hall office, bank and then again to the Department Office, which is a waste of time and creates sufferings for the students.

Most students alleged that the university authority should take necessary steps to eliminate the sufferings through using digital technology for administrative purposes. It would reduce the bureaucratic complicacy in the registrar building and add pace to the administrative work.

On the contrary, the leading private universities like North South University and BRAC University and others have been completing all their processes digitally.

While talking to this correspondent, Tazinur Rahman, a student of Arabic Department of Dhaka University said, "I think it's time for the university to introduce digital technologies for all works to eliminate sufferings of the students."



Another student Kamarul Islam Rashed said, "It's very unfortunate that the most prominent university of the country still uses analog system in this age of digitalization. It cannot be accepted. The authority should introduce modern technologies in all works.









When contacted, Assistant General Secretary of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Saddam Hossain said, "We have already demanded for automation in all administrative work in the university. This is the demand of the students. The authority has already responded positively and made several decisions on the issue. It's now underway."

Prof Hassanuzzaman, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, said, "The authority is sincere enough to bring the administrative activities under automation. The automation process will reduce all complicacies in all sectors. Hopefully, the problems will be resolved gradually."



