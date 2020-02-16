Video
Sunday, 16 February, 2020
Karnaphuli boat capsize: Search for missing continues

Published : Sunday, 16 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Rescuers are scouring the river on Saturday in search of a woman and her son who had been missing since an overcrowded tourist boat sank on the Karnaphuli River a day ago.
Fire service and Bangladesh Navy resumed their search in the morning for Tumpa Majumder, 30, wife of Rajib Majumder, and her son Binoy, 5, hailing from Zorarganj in Mirsharai upazila in Chattogram district, said Ashraf Ahmed, upazila nirbahi officer of Kaptai.
Locals are also helping in the rescue operation, said Anwarul Islam Chowdhury, chairman of
Chandraghona union parishad.
Earlier on Friday, the body of Deblila, 10, was retrieved from the river. Tumpa and the two children went missing after the tourist boat carrying 53 passengers sank around 11am.    -UNB


