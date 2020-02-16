Four killed, 30 hurt in Gazipur road crashes



Onlookers gather after a road crash wrecked the front end of a bus while the van rolled over, leaving two passengers dead and 27 others injured at Rajendrapur in Gazipur on Saturday. At least four people were killed and 30 others injured in separate road accidents in the district on the day. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Mymensingh's divisional commissioner, his driver and bodyguard are among the injured, according to police.

Md Alamgir Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Gazipur Sadar Police Station, said an ENA Paribahan bus slammed into the back of a covered-van in Rajendrapur around 10:30 am.

The crash wrecked the front end of the bus while the van rolled over, leaving two bus passengers dead and 27 others injured. Identities of the dead could not be known as of filing of this report at 5:00pm.

The injured were taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.

In another incident, an elderly man was run over and killed by a pickup-van while he was crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Jainabazar around 10:00am, according to Mawna Highway Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Ayub Hasan.

The body was later taken to Mawna Highway Police Station.

A 20-year-old man was hit by a Dhaka-bound bus while crossing the highway in Gilaberaid around 7:45am. He died on the spot, said Mawna Highway Police OC Manjurul Haque.

Divisional Commissioner Khandaker Mostafizur Rahman of Mymensingh sustained injuries in an accident in Rajendrapur area while he was coming to the National University to join a special senate session.









His car's driver Helalur Rahman and bodyguard Abdul Barek were also hurt in the incident.

They were taken admitted to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.



