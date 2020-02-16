Tk 1,400 crore human traders’ racket busted





According to the daily the suspect is a member of a three-man gang, while according to sources the two others have left the country after sensing trouble.

The daily has learned the trio occupied sensitive positions in three major companies that brought into the country more than 20,000 Bangladeshi menial workers in exchange for large sums of money believed to be more than 50 million dinars.

What is surprising is one of the three men reported recently became a member in the Bangladeshi Parliament and is on the board of directors of a large bank in his country and that he shuttled between Kuwait and Bangladesh, the daily said.

His stay in Kuwait was no more than 48 hours. The sources revealed as soon as this MP learned he would be investigated by the personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) he left the country about a week ago, while the file of the company he was running has been suspended.

The sources said the file of the company managed by the suspect was suspended after discovering the workers were not paid their salaries for more than 5 months.

Moreover, the workers who were brought on government cleaning contracts by the company discovered that they were victims of visa traders because their salaries were lower than that stipulated in their contracts. The sources pointed out the CID men have concluded through investigations that the three men have a large network of Bangladeshi employees working for them and are involved in visa trafficking. The CID men have also learned that each Bangladeshi worker paid between 1,800 and 2,200 dinars for the average worker, while the driver's visa is 'sold' for between 2,500 and 3,000 dinars.

The sources added, another accused who is identified only as (S) is said to have left for an European country taking advantage of the company he works for. He alone is said to have brought into the country about 7,000 workers on cleaning contracts.

According to the data of Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training, some 12,299 Bangladeshi workers went to Kuwait for work in 2019. The previous year, 27,637 workers went to the country.

In another report published on Thursday, Arab Times said CID personnel were in the process of summoning those company officials for interrogation after completing the legal procedures.

















