Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 February, 2020, 4:30 AM
Home Front Page

CCC election schedule likely today

Published : Sunday, 16 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) is expected to announce the schedule for elections to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) today.
"The EC will fix the election date and discuss other necessary issues regarding the CCC polls in a meeting on Sunday with the chief election commissioner (CEC) in the chair. After the
meeting, the Commission will announce the schedule for the CCC polls," a senior EC official told the Daily Observer on Saturday.
He said the Commission is likely to hold CCC elections at the end of March.
As there is no examination or other programmes in March and Ramadan will begin in April, March is the suitable month for holding Chattogram City Corporation election, he added.
The EC has a plan to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) at all centres during the election to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC).
According to the Local Government (City Corporation) Act 2009, the election to any city corporation should be held within the last 180 days of its five-year tenure that starts with the first meeting of the corporation.
The first meeting of CCC was held on August 6 in 2015. Therefore, the tenure of CCC will expire on August 5, 2020.
The CCC polls were held on April 28 in 2015 amid allegations of vote rigging. The election was held in a non-partisan manner. In CCC, there are 41 general wards and 14 reserved women seats.
As many as 19 leaders, including the incumbent Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin, have collected nomination forms from the central office of Awami League till Friday for mayoral nomination.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU registrar’s office a maze to service-seeking students
Beijing imposes 14-day quarantine on arrivals
Dhakaites wary of dengue as mosquitoes proliferate
Karnaphuli boat capsize: Search for missing continues
Four killed, 30 hurt in Gazipur road crashes
US to sign peace deal with Taliban
IEDCR starts releasing 316 Wuhan returnees
Expelled UK citizen Shamima won’t be allowed to enter BD: FM


Latest News
Zimbabwe arrive in Dhaka
Auto-rickshaw driver killed in road accident
28 students sit for SSC exam at night
France confirms first coronavirus death outside Asia
Safety group calls for restriction on SUVs
Shamima won’t be allowed to enter Bangladesh, reiterates FM
UK election chief praises Bangladesh’s bio-metric voter ID, EVM
SA boss asks fans to respect Smith, Warner
Govt expanding gastroenterology treatment: PM
Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide
Most Read News
France’s César Academy board quits en masse amid Polanski row
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute
The nightlife of Rohingya refugees
Health policy planning for slum-dwellers
Loan documentation: Possible deviations and precautions for banks
Doctor’s body found at city  hospital
Two killed in road crashes in 2 dists
AL to pick mayor candidate out of 19 aspirants today
Guardiola fears sack if Real Madrid tie goes wrong
Unidentified woman crushed under train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft