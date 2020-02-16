CCC election schedule likely today





"The EC will fix the election date and discuss other necessary issues regarding the CCC polls in a meeting on Sunday with the chief election commissioner (CEC) in the chair. After the

meeting, the Commission will announce the schedule for the CCC polls," a senior EC official told the Daily Observer on Saturday.

He said the Commission is likely to hold CCC elections at the end of March.

As there is no examination or other programmes in March and Ramadan will begin in April, March is the suitable month for holding Chattogram City Corporation election, he added.

The EC has a plan to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) at all centres during the election to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC).

According to the Local Government (City Corporation) Act 2009, the election to any city corporation should be held within the last 180 days of its five-year tenure that starts with the first meeting of the corporation.

The first meeting of CCC was held on August 6 in 2015. Therefore, the tenure of CCC will expire on August 5, 2020.

The CCC polls were held on April 28 in 2015 amid allegations of vote rigging. The election was held in a non-partisan manner. In CCC, there are 41 general wards and 14 reserved women seats.

As many as 19 leaders, including the incumbent Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin, have collected nomination forms from the central office of Awami League till Friday for mayoral nomination.





















