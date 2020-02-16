Paper traders’ sit-in continues





At the same time, paper traders formed a human chain in Naya Bazar in the capital on Friday demanding immediate release of the traders arrested in false cases. The strike began on February 12.



Traders complain that the Dhaka Bond Commissioner has looted goods in the name of the raid. They said that they have been charged with attacking the media. They want a fair and accurate investigation of the attacks on the media. They demanded harsh punishment for the attackers.











Anil Babu, a member of the Association, said that it was a conspiracy to stop the income of general merchants of the historic Naya Bazar area. He requested the government to identify the conspirators. He also said that conducting illegal raids in the name of bonds, taking away goods from warehouses, hitting media workers in a well-planned manner and filing lawsuits

are all under same formula. "I demand a proper investigation of all this. None of us are involved in this, but if we are involved, we would like a harsh trial," he added.

Abul Matin Jewel, vice president of the Association and Alamgir Haque, general secretary of Bangladesh Paper Importers Association, expressed similar views.

Bangladesh Paper Merchants' Association is on a nationwide sit-in for the third consecutive day on Saturday protesting against false propaganda, harassment of and litigation against paper traders and to stop misuse of bond facilities.At the same time, paper traders formed a human chain in Naya Bazar in the capital on Friday demanding immediate release of the traders arrested in false cases. The strike began on February 12.Traders complain that the Dhaka Bond Commissioner has looted goods in the name of the raid. They said that they have been charged with attacking the media. They want a fair and accurate investigation of the attacks on the media. They demanded harsh punishment for the attackers.Anil Babu, a member of the Association, said that it was a conspiracy to stop the income of general merchants of the historic Naya Bazar area. He requested the government to identify the conspirators. He also said that conducting illegal raids in the name of bonds, taking away goods from warehouses, hitting media workers in a well-planned manner and filing lawsuitsare all under same formula. "I demand a proper investigation of all this. None of us are involved in this, but if we are involved, we would like a harsh trial," he added.Abul Matin Jewel, vice president of the Association and Alamgir Haque, general secretary of Bangladesh Paper Importers Association, expressed similar views.