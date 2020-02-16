Cops yet to unearth clue to deaths of  3 at Dakkhin Khan

Law enforcers could not unearth clue to the deaths of a women and her two Children under Dakkhin Khan Police Station in the capital on Friday evening

Assistant Sub-Inspector Shilpi of Dakkhin Khan Police Station said Liton, husband of the woman, Munni, has not been seen after the incident. The landlord and his wife are being interrogated, the ASI added. Police retrieved the bodies of Munni and her two children from the third floor of a five-storied building beside the KC School at Prem Bagan in Dakkhin Khan on Friday evening.

Locals said a relative of Munni was looking for her since Thursday. He could not reach her over phone. Later on Friday afternoon, the relative came to the apartment but found the door locked. He contacted police as no one responded to repeated calls. Police broke open the door of the apartment and found the three bodies inside. It is still unclear how they died.