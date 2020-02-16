Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 February, 2020, 4:30 AM
Home Back Page

 I’m number 1 on Facebook, Modi number 2: Trump

Published : Sunday, 16 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

New Delhi , Feb 15: US President Donald Trump, ahead of his visit to India, claimed that Facebook has ranked him number one and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi number two, adding that it is a "great honour".
Trump expressed his excitement about his visit to India in a tweet on Saturday.
"Great honor, I think?  Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that 'Donald J Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India.' Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it!" the tweet reads.
President Trump along with his wife Melania Trump will be on a two-day visit in India on February 24 and 25, during which they will visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi.
As per the reports, President Trump along with PM Modi are expected to give speeches at the newly built Motera stadium. Trump would inaugurate the stadium which is billed as the largest cricket stadium in the world. The event is set to be witnessed by thousands of people in Ahmedabad.
There are multiple agreements and deals set to be tabled during the two days' meeting between the two world leaders.
One of the notable agreements between the two leaders is of the poultry and dairy markets. As reported by news agency Reuters, India has offered to partially open its poultry and dairy markets in a bid for a limited trade deal during President Trump's visit. India is the world's largest milk-producing nation and has traditionally restricted dairy imports to protect the livelihoods of 80 million rural households involved in this industry.
However, industry analysts are keeping a close watch on whether the trade disputes between the world's largest democracies would be resolved during Trump's visit or not.
    -The Statesman


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cops yet to unearth clue to deaths of  3 at Dakkhin Khan
 I’m number 1 on Facebook, Modi number 2: Trump
Dr Wazed’s 79th birthday today
Repression can’t stop people from demanding Khaleda’s release: BNP
Barbed wire fence being raised around Rohingya camps
Pursue rural people to raise power consumption
Govt expanding gastroenterology treatment: PM
Indian court questions interrogation of children in anti-govt play


Latest News
Zimbabwe arrive in Dhaka
Auto-rickshaw driver killed in road accident
28 students sit for SSC exam at night
France confirms first coronavirus death outside Asia
Safety group calls for restriction on SUVs
Shamima won’t be allowed to enter Bangladesh, reiterates FM
UK election chief praises Bangladesh’s bio-metric voter ID, EVM
SA boss asks fans to respect Smith, Warner
Govt expanding gastroenterology treatment: PM
Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide
Most Read News
France’s César Academy board quits en masse amid Polanski row
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute
The nightlife of Rohingya refugees
Health policy planning for slum-dwellers
Loan documentation: Possible deviations and precautions for banks
Doctor’s body found at city  hospital
Two killed in road crashes in 2 dists
AL to pick mayor candidate out of 19 aspirants today
Guardiola fears sack if Real Madrid tie goes wrong
Unidentified woman crushed under train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft