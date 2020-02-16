 I’m number 1 on Facebook, Modi number 2: Trump





Trump expressed his excitement about his visit to India in a tweet on Saturday.

"Great honor, I think? Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that 'Donald J Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India.' Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it!" the tweet reads.

President Trump along with his wife Melania Trump will be on a two-day visit in India on February 24 and 25, during which they will visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

As per the reports, President Trump along with PM Modi are expected to give speeches at the newly built Motera stadium. Trump would inaugurate the stadium which is billed as the largest cricket stadium in the world. The event is set to be witnessed by thousands of people in Ahmedabad.

There are multiple agreements and deals set to be tabled during the two days' meeting between the two world leaders.

One of the notable agreements between the two leaders is of the poultry and dairy markets. As reported by news agency Reuters, India has offered to partially open its poultry and dairy markets in a bid for a limited trade deal during President Trump's visit. India is the world's largest milk-producing nation and has traditionally restricted dairy imports to protect the livelihoods of 80 million rural households involved in this industry.

However, industry analysts are keeping a close watch on whether the trade disputes between the world's largest democracies would be resolved during Trump's visit or not.

-The Statesman

















