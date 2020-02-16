

Dr Wazed’s 79th birthday today

On February 16 in 1942, Wazed Miah affectionately called 'Sudha Miah' was born in a respectable Muslim family of Laldighi Fatehpur village under Pirganj upazila in Rangpur district.

He breathed his last in Dhaka on May 9, 2009 and was buried at the family graveyard in his native village at Pirganj.

Different socio-cultural organisations and the family members of Dr Wazed will celebrate the birthday of the nuclear scientist in a befitting manner in the capital city and Rangpur district.

Dr Wazed Research and Training Institute of Begum Rokeya University, Dr Wazed Smriti Sangshad (DWSS) of Rangpur, District and Upazila administration, District and Upazila Police Administration, Pirganj upazila unit of Awami League (AL), MA Wazed Foundation, 14-party alliances, various social and professional organisations will mark the day arranging elaborate programmes.

The programmes include placing of wreaths at the grave of Dr Wazed Miah, offering Fateha, milad mehfils and special munajats, distribution of food among the poor and distressed people and holding memorial discussions.

A number of organisations have chalked out elaborate daylong programmes to celebrate the birthday of Dr Wazed at Laldighee Fatehpur village as well as in Rangpur city.



























