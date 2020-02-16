Video
Repression can’t stop people from demanding Khaleda’s release: BNP

Published : Sunday, 16 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

BNP leaders and activists demonstrate outside their headquarters at Nayapaltan in the capital on Saturday after police prevented them from taking out a procession demanding release of party chief Khaleda Zia from jail. photo : Observer

Claiming that police obstructed BNP's procession and arrested their activists and leaders, party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said the government cannot stop people from demanding Khaleda Zia's release through its repressive acts.
He came up with the remarks while addressing a rally in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office demanding its Chairperson Khaleda Zia's release from jail.
BNP has observed demonstration programme in front of Naya Paltan office but the party activists could not march towards the Jatiya Press Club with their protest rally amid police obstructions.
BNP Standing Committee Member Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Abdul Moyen Khan,  Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury , Amir Khoshru Tuku,  Iqubal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Joint Secretary General Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel were present there.
Police were deployed in front of the office and its surrounding areas since morning, ahead of the scheduled program of BNP.
Thousands of BNP leaders and activists started their protest rally in front of its office around 2:30 pm. They tried to march towards the Jatiya Press Club but police cordoned off them in the Nayapaltan area.  
 "The government thinks it can obstruct the movement seeking Khaleda Zia's release by oppression but they [govt] have forgotten that one cannot one's stay in power through such oppression. The just demand of people can never be put down by oppression," Fakhrul said.
Terming the current government illegal, he said they have forcefully captured power and ruling without people's mandate. "The government resorted to repression and torture to establish one-party rule. Today, people have no confidence in this government," he claimed.
The BNP leader also claimed that 25 lakh activists and leaders of the party have been put behind bars.
Fakhrul said they appealed to the government for Khaleda Zia's proper treatment and release since she is extremely sick.
Khaleda has been in jail since she was convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. She was found guilty in another corruption case later the same year, though her party claims both cases are politically motivated.
The BNP chief has been receiving treatment at BSMMU since April 1 last year.


