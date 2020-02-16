Barbed wire fence being raised around Rohingya camps





Asaduzzaman Khan made the statement replying to a question from a journalist on the 25th anniversary celebration of the Bangladesh Coast Guard at its headquarters in Agargaon on Saturday.

Asked whether Rohingya surveillance has been weak, the Minister said, "The Rohingya surveillance is not weak at all. You know there are 11 lakh Rohingyas living in the area, which is three times the population of Teknaf. For the supervision of Rohingya, our police, RAB, BGB and Ansar are working there."

"The construction of the barbed wire fence around the Rohingya camp was taken up on the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Our Army has already started the process of building the barbed wire fence. The main objective is that they do not leave the camp and join our community," he added.

In addition, watchtower and CCTV will be set up to further strengthen the surveillance of the Rohingya camp. So, that all of our forces always remain ready at the Rohingya camp to face any challenges, Asaduzzaman said.

Claiming diplomatic talks with Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation is still on going, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that he hoped the neighbouring country would take back the Rohingyas someday.

"The discussion with Myanmar to take back the Rohingyas hasn't stopped, it's is still going on,"

Mentioning the Prime Minister's directive to build barbed wire fence around the Rohingya camp, he said Bangladesh Army has been put on charge to execute the project.

"Our army has initiated the construction [of the fence]. The decision was made to bar Rohingyas from mixing with the local community," he said.

Asked about negotiations with Myanmar to take back the Rohingyas, the home boss said discussion with Myanmar had not stopped. Hopefully one day the Rohingyas will be taken back by Myanmar.

Regarding the Bangladesh Coast Guard, the Home Minister Asaduzzaman said the Coast Guard is no longer a mere organization. It has become a powerful force.

The force has been working on controlling various offences including preventing smuggling and illegal fishing with their ships and speedboats. The Coast Guard is also working to protect the environment, he added.

Earlier, the Home Minister distributed Bangladesh Coast Guard Medal, President Coast Guard Medal, Bangladesh Coast Guard (Seba) Medal and President Coast Guard (Seba) Medal to 40 members of the Coast Guard for their important contributions to the development and operation of the Bangladesh Coast Guard.

Mostafa Kamal Uddin, Senior Secretary of public security division of the Home Ministry said various steps have been taken to modernize these forces. Already, the organizational structure of the force has been expanded. Various infrastructures including modern training bases have been built.

Bangladesh Coast Guard Director General Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haq said the robbery in the Chittagong port has fallen to zero levels by the relentless efforts of the force, which the international agency ReCAAP has acknowledged in its report.

Under the patronage of the government and the determination of all the members of the force, the Prime Minister's vision of the 'Blue Economy' and the implementation of Vision 2021 and 2041, will be materialised through Coast Guard's unwavering courage and hard work.

















