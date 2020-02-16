Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 February, 2020, 4:30 AM
Home Back Page

Pursue rural people to raise power consumption

Nasrul to BREB officials

Published : Sunday, 16 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Special Correspondent

State minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has asked the officials of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) to pursue the rural people to raise power consumption to 1000kilowatt-hours (kWh) from the existing 98 kWh to stop huge financial losses in paying private power producers from which the government purchases electricity at higher tariff than its selling rate.
His call came against the backdrop of surplus electricity as the country's power production capacity is now 22,000 MW against the average demand of 12,000 MW.
 The demand further drops to 6,000 MW in winter and a huge amount of electricity remains idle for lack of demand.
"You have to take prompt initiative so that rural consumers can increase their consumption to 1000 kWh," he said while addressing the annual conference of BREB general managers at its headquarters in the city without saying anything about the ability or power purchase capacity of a rural people.
"The industrial growth in rural areas can change the scenario. We cannot change the scenario of electricity consumption through supplying electricity to all houses across the country. We need to focus on the issue to create economic hubs in rural areas that could increase the consumption," former Energy adviser Dr Tamim Said.
The state minister said as fast as the electricity consumption rises, so fast the overall development will accelerate.
The conference was also addressed by BREB Chairman Moin Uddin and Power Cell Director General Mohammad Hossain.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cops yet to unearth clue to deaths of  3 at Dakkhin Khan
 I’m number 1 on Facebook, Modi number 2: Trump
Dr Wazed’s 79th birthday today
Repression can’t stop people from demanding Khaleda’s release: BNP
Barbed wire fence being raised around Rohingya camps
Pursue rural people to raise power consumption
Govt expanding gastroenterology treatment: PM
Indian court questions interrogation of children in anti-govt play


Latest News
Zimbabwe arrive in Dhaka
Auto-rickshaw driver killed in road accident
28 students sit for SSC exam at night
France confirms first coronavirus death outside Asia
Safety group calls for restriction on SUVs
Shamima won’t be allowed to enter Bangladesh, reiterates FM
UK election chief praises Bangladesh’s bio-metric voter ID, EVM
SA boss asks fans to respect Smith, Warner
Govt expanding gastroenterology treatment: PM
Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide
Most Read News
France’s César Academy board quits en masse amid Polanski row
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute
The nightlife of Rohingya refugees
Health policy planning for slum-dwellers
Loan documentation: Possible deviations and precautions for banks
Doctor’s body found at city  hospital
Two killed in road crashes in 2 dists
AL to pick mayor candidate out of 19 aspirants today
Guardiola fears sack if Real Madrid tie goes wrong
Unidentified woman crushed under train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft