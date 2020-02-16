Pursue rural people to raise power consumption





His call came against the backdrop of surplus electricity as the country's power production capacity is now 22,000 MW against the average demand of 12,000 MW.

The demand further drops to 6,000 MW in winter and a huge amount of electricity remains idle for lack of demand.

"You have to take prompt initiative so that rural consumers can increase their consumption to 1000 kWh," he said while addressing the annual conference of BREB general managers at its headquarters in the city without saying anything about the ability or power purchase capacity of a rural people.

"The industrial growth in rural areas can change the scenario. We cannot change the scenario of electricity consumption through supplying electricity to all houses across the country. We need to focus on the issue to create economic hubs in rural areas that could increase the consumption," former Energy adviser Dr Tamim Said.

The state minister said as fast as the electricity consumption rises, so fast the overall development will accelerate.

The conference was also addressed by BREB Chairman Moin Uddin and Power Cell Director General Mohammad Hossain.























