Govt expanding gastroenterology treatment: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said the government has introduced gastroenterology departments at 13 medical college hospitals across the country to expand the gastroenterology treatment in Bangladesh.She made the remarks when a delegation of British Society of Gastroenterology (BSG), led by its President Dr Cathryn Edwards, met her at her official residence Ganobhaban.A number of Bangladeshi gastroenterologists, including President of Bangladesh Gastroenterology Society (BGS) Prof Dr Mahmud Hasan, were present during the meeting.Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.The Prime Minister also said web cameras have been installed upto upazila hospitals across the country.Besides, the government has been providing necessary training to nurses to make them more efficient, she said.Dr Cathryn Edwards explained the importance of the BSG in the UK and its contributions to the delivery of training and clinical best practice standards in gastroenterology and hepatology along with facilitating specialty research.He informed the Prime Minister that the BSG has been providing assistance for the development of quality and standard of gastroenterology treatment in Bangladesh.Dr Edwards apprised the Prime Minister of a memorandum of understanding signed between BSG and BGS with the aim to support the establishment of a national training programme for endoscopy based at Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute & Hospital at Mohakhali in Dhaka.BSG President Dr Mahmud Hasan said the aim of the MoU is to bring an opportunity for reciprocal learning and collaborative research between the two societies.He also said the establishment of a national endoscopy training programme in Bangladesh will underpin and help promote standardisation of care for patients with gastroenterology diseases.In reply, the Prime Minister assured the BSG of providing necessary support from the government side, saying it wants to see more success of the efforts of the British society of gastroenterologists in Bangladesh.The BSG is a registered charity organisation and one of the largest medical gastroenterology and hepatology communities in the UK. As a professional organisation, it is a voice for gastroenterology and hepatology in the UK, influencing health policy nationally.The BSG has established strong links with the BGS over the past seven years.Prime Minister's Personal Physician Dr ABM Abdullah was present on the occasion. -UNB