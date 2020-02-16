Saudi Arabia promises big investment in BD







The relation between Bangladesh and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is multifarious. The countries are committed to further develop their relations in economic sector. KSA will soon come bearing big investments as its relation with Bangladesh has never been better, said officials of both the countries. This common stance of the officials of two countries raises hope among us.



KSA is growingly diversifying its economy and reducing dependency on oil sector. Bangladesh is working to establish one hundred EPZ all over the country. The kingdom nation is the largest trading partner of Bangladesh in the Middle East, with annual trade volume coming to about $1.5 billion. Also, the oil-rich country is home to some 15 lakh Bangladeshi migrants who sent home about $3.6 billion last year.



Saudi companies--ACWA Power, ARAMCO, Al-Bawany, Al Jomiah, Engineering Dimension, Red Sea Gate Way Terminal, Honey and Health--discussed different issues related to investment in Bangladesh. We hope that Bangladesh will be benefited from these flourishing relations in energy and infrastructural sectors.











Khalid Hasan

Over email

