Apathy towards elections: A non-political analysis







Dwellers of Dhaka city corporations--North and South--witnessed an election on the first day of February 2020. According to a renowned daily, the total voter turnout in the two city corporation elections was roughly 15 to 17 per cent. On the other hand, chief election commissioner himself admitted unexpected low voter turnout in the election and said it was approximately less than 30 per cent.



Like many others, I feel apathy to spending words about credibility of the city corporation elections. Though political violence was comparatively low than previous national or local elections, but many people were bothered while they casting their votes due to unfamiliarity of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and presence of ruling party members, if not all, in the polling stations and booths. Even, many voters returned to their home without casting their votes due to the aforementioned reasons.



People are repeatedly asking a question each other: 'why do people feel apathy towards elections, election commission, votes and politicians? Or, why people did not cast their votes in recent elections? What answers we have of aforementioned questions or how can we tackle or set out of that crisis democracy faces in our country.



The simple and straight forward answer: it is not an easy job at all. Because we have separate thoughts, ideological set up, socio-economic background and so on. A sect of people is trying to argue, due to economic prosperity and increasing of living standards, people are no more interested to politics. They are now concerned about economic ups and downs instead of politics. Even, Atiqul Islam, the newly elected Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) remarked: 'the country is moving forward, like the developed countries people are losing interest in casting vote.' Same annotations can also be found in Obaidul Qader's speech--General Secretary of Awami League (AL), the current ruling party of the country.



Like above statement, others argue about the fabricated political culture and violence, election rigging, lack of trust in election commission that has failed to attain its credibility among the citizens due to its previous backdrops- like one-sided roles, and unimposing electoral rules, norms, laws for all with equal basis. It simply means, lack of level playing field has created distrust about the entire election system.



I completely disagree with the first argument: 'economic development creates apathy towards election'. Before asserting my main arguments against this hypothesis, let spend some words about globalization and the current situation of global liberal democracy- the word of many meanings.



We should not forget that we are living in a globalized world. Within a second, we can reach from anywhere to any whom. Corona Virus, for example, firstly spreads in China but it has become a panic for world particularly many neighbouring countries. This reflects how much we are dependent and connected each other and we cannot pass a single moment without this connectivity.



After the fall of communism in 1990s, democratization process had started that Political Scientist S P Huntington called 'third wave of democratization'. Bangladesh was in that road and it starts its democratic journey in that decade of 1990. Ample evidences can be found in history indicate that the democratic journey of Bangladesh was the consequence of global democratization process in 1990s.



In contrast Larry Diamond--world renewed democracy theorist--unfolds the 'democratic recession' begins in 2006. Since then democracy and its values are retreating across the world and Bangladesh was not out of that wave. Bangladesh gripped by so-called military care-taker government commonly known us--'nine eleven government'.



Now let me turn to the points. If economic prosperity is responsible for generating apathy towards politics and election, then why this has not taken place in the USA and other developed countries. In 2016 presidential election of the USA, for example, voter turnout was more than fifty per cent.



According to NPR report of the USA, 56 per cent American did not cast theirvotes who earn less than 30,000 US Dollar in a year. In contrast, 38 per cent voter used their voting rights who earn between 30,000 and 74,999 US Dollar in a year. On the other hand, highly educated Americans practice their voting rights (37 per cent) against 51 per cent of high school educated voters who did not cast their votes in 2016 presidential election. Other developed countries like Sweden, Belgium where voter turnout rate is 80 per cent. This evidence proves, more educated and well-off people have sympathy to politics than have nots.



Voters' apathy towards politics, politicians and of course elections is evident. Income inequality--which is growing up in Bangladesh--can be marked as a reason of voters' apathy toward politics. Questionable role of institutions like, election commission, law enforcing agencies and show off of muscle power during elections are also responsible of political decay in Bangladesh.



Moreover, lack of understanding about the importance of politics in our life and lack of knowledge about our rights and duties to the state and nation are also responsible for rising apathy. An 'informed citizen' knows well about his or her responsibilities and rights towards the state. So, he or she can never forget to cast their vote.



Finally, this writing emphasizes on strengthening of political institutions instead of so-called economic prosperity fallacy. Alexis De Tourville visits the USA and praises its strong and vibrant institutions and civil societies. Same thing can be found in the UK where mutual tolerance, institutional forbearance keeps their democracy strong and protected from subversion. We need this type of development, otherwise our fallacy will bemelted into air so far.



The writer is a post graduate student of Political Science, University of Dhaka















Election, of course, is one of the basic elements of democracy and it gives legitimacy to form a government and to govern respective country. Military dictators, for example, who come to the state power through military coups since the beginning of decolonization process in the 1960s to 1980s particularly, had adopted at least two measures to get legitimacy. First of all, they arrange an election and secondly, they formulate a political party. From Ayub to General Zia to Ershad, for instance, all had followed this formula to be the legitimate rulers.Dwellers of Dhaka city corporations--North and South--witnessed an election on the first day of February 2020. According to a renowned daily, the total voter turnout in the two city corporation elections was roughly 15 to 17 per cent. On the other hand, chief election commissioner himself admitted unexpected low voter turnout in the election and said it was approximately less than 30 per cent.Like many others, I feel apathy to spending words about credibility of the city corporation elections. Though political violence was comparatively low than previous national or local elections, but many people were bothered while they casting their votes due to unfamiliarity of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and presence of ruling party members, if not all, in the polling stations and booths. Even, many voters returned to their home without casting their votes due to the aforementioned reasons.People are repeatedly asking a question each other: 'why do people feel apathy towards elections, election commission, votes and politicians? Or, why people did not cast their votes in recent elections? What answers we have of aforementioned questions or how can we tackle or set out of that crisis democracy faces in our country.The simple and straight forward answer: it is not an easy job at all. Because we have separate thoughts, ideological set up, socio-economic background and so on. A sect of people is trying to argue, due to economic prosperity and increasing of living standards, people are no more interested to politics. They are now concerned about economic ups and downs instead of politics. Even, Atiqul Islam, the newly elected Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) remarked: 'the country is moving forward, like the developed countries people are losing interest in casting vote.' Same annotations can also be found in Obaidul Qader's speech--General Secretary of Awami League (AL), the current ruling party of the country.Like above statement, others argue about the fabricated political culture and violence, election rigging, lack of trust in election commission that has failed to attain its credibility among the citizens due to its previous backdrops- like one-sided roles, and unimposing electoral rules, norms, laws for all with equal basis. It simply means, lack of level playing field has created distrust about the entire election system.I completely disagree with the first argument: 'economic development creates apathy towards election'. Before asserting my main arguments against this hypothesis, let spend some words about globalization and the current situation of global liberal democracy- the word of many meanings.We should not forget that we are living in a globalized world. Within a second, we can reach from anywhere to any whom. Corona Virus, for example, firstly spreads in China but it has become a panic for world particularly many neighbouring countries. This reflects how much we are dependent and connected each other and we cannot pass a single moment without this connectivity.After the fall of communism in 1990s, democratization process had started that Political Scientist S P Huntington called 'third wave of democratization'. Bangladesh was in that road and it starts its democratic journey in that decade of 1990. Ample evidences can be found in history indicate that the democratic journey of Bangladesh was the consequence of global democratization process in 1990s.In contrast Larry Diamond--world renewed democracy theorist--unfolds the 'democratic recession' begins in 2006. Since then democracy and its values are retreating across the world and Bangladesh was not out of that wave. Bangladesh gripped by so-called military care-taker government commonly known us--'nine eleven government'.Now let me turn to the points. If economic prosperity is responsible for generating apathy towards politics and election, then why this has not taken place in the USA and other developed countries. In 2016 presidential election of the USA, for example, voter turnout was more than fifty per cent.According to NPR report of the USA, 56 per cent American did not cast theirvotes who earn less than 30,000 US Dollar in a year. In contrast, 38 per cent voter used their voting rights who earn between 30,000 and 74,999 US Dollar in a year. On the other hand, highly educated Americans practice their voting rights (37 per cent) against 51 per cent of high school educated voters who did not cast their votes in 2016 presidential election. Other developed countries like Sweden, Belgium where voter turnout rate is 80 per cent. This evidence proves, more educated and well-off people have sympathy to politics than have nots.Voters' apathy towards politics, politicians and of course elections is evident. Income inequality--which is growing up in Bangladesh--can be marked as a reason of voters' apathy toward politics. Questionable role of institutions like, election commission, law enforcing agencies and show off of muscle power during elections are also responsible of political decay in Bangladesh.Moreover, lack of understanding about the importance of politics in our life and lack of knowledge about our rights and duties to the state and nation are also responsible for rising apathy. An 'informed citizen' knows well about his or her responsibilities and rights towards the state. So, he or she can never forget to cast their vote.Finally, this writing emphasizes on strengthening of political institutions instead of so-called economic prosperity fallacy. Alexis De Tourville visits the USA and praises its strong and vibrant institutions and civil societies. Same thing can be found in the UK where mutual tolerance, institutional forbearance keeps their democracy strong and protected from subversion. We need this type of development, otherwise our fallacy will bemelted into air so far.The writer is a post graduate student of Political Science, University of Dhaka