

Bean becomes popular in Laxmipur

Farmers are shifting to farming bean in the interest of bagging high profit against small investment.

In this winter season, the bean cultivation made a recorded harvest in different upazilas.

According to field sources, congenial weather, timely seed sowing and balanced application of fertiliser resulted in the high yield, and expressed their happyness to good prices.

After meeting local demands, beans of the district are exported to other districts in the country.

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) estimated Taka 30 crore from beans this season.

According to the DAE here, a total 690 hectres of land came under bean cultivation, which is higher by 90ha than the last period's.









The season's increased yields were recorded in Sadar Upazila's Abirnagar, Bhabaniganj, Charromoni Mohon, Torabganj of Komolganj, Charmartin and Raypur.

Farmers in Charmonosa Village of Bhabaniganj Union acknowledged the role of weather, seed sowing and fertiliser in the increase of production, and said they are happy to get good prices too.

It costs Tk 20,000-25,000 only per bigha bean farming making a profit of Tk 45,000-50,000.

