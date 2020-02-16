Son surrenders after killing father at Nabinagar

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Feb 15: A youth has surrendered in Nabinagar Police Station of the district after killing his father.

Arafat Islam Shuvo, 24, a postgraduate, surrendered at around 9pm on Friday, 10 hours after the killing incident.

Locals said Shuvo demanded Tk 2 lakh from his father Amir Hossain, 55, a retired army person, for business. An altercation took place between them around 10am on Friday over the issue.

At one stage of quarrel, Shuvo hacked his father indiscriminately with a machete, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rushed Amir to a local hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


















