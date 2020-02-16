Two found dead in Manikganj





Police recovered the hanging body of a schoolgirl from Maddharouha Village under Dargram Union in Saturia Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Tahmina Akhter, 14, daughter of Khorshed Alam of the same area. She was a student of class ten at Gopalpur High School.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Saturia Police Station (PS) Motiar Rahman said the girl might commit suicide, but the reason behind killing self is unidentified yet.

However, the body was sent to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

On the other hand, police recovered the decomposed body of a woman in another incident from Kangsha area in Singair Upazila of the district on Friday. The deceased was not identified yet.

Police and local sources said some women workers discovered the body at a maize field in Kangsha Bridge area in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon.

Inspector (Investigation) of Singair PS Md Habibur Rahman said the woman might be killed a couple of weeks back as the body went almost decomposed.









However, police are investigating the matter.





