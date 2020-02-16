Woman’s body recovered at Tungipara

GOPALGANJ, Feb 15: Police on Friday recovered the body of a woman, who jumped into the Madhumati River in front of her two children three days back from a bridge in Tungipara Upazila of the district.

Deceased Afroza Khanom, 23, wife of Aliuzzaman, was a resident of Banshbaria Village in the upazila.

Police recovered the body from Gowharadanga area at noon and handed it over to the deceased's family.

On February 11, the woman came to Sheikh Lutfur Rahman Bridge along with her two children. Later, she jumped off the bridge.

Officer-in-Charge of Tungipara Police Station AFM Nasim confirmed the incident.
















