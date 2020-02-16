Govt firm to bring all 461 UZs under power coverage in Mujib Year





KHULNA, Feb 15: Secretary of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry Dr. Sultan Ahmed said the government is working relentlessly to bring all 461 upazilas (UZs) under 100 per cent electricity coverage within Mujib Year.Highlighting the time-befitting directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make the country self-reliant in power production, he said every upazila would come under cent-per cent electricity coverage by December 2020. He was speaking as chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony at Sunderban Women College under Rampal Uapzila here on Friday afternoon.Rampal Power Plant (RPP), a joint venture coal based power plant of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Ltd (BIFPCL) organised the drawing competition marking the birth centenary of Father of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Chaired by Managing Director of BIFPCL Naresh Anando, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Joint Secretary of Power Department Nurul Alam, Deputy Secretary of Md. Nazmul Abedin and Rampal Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tushar Kumar Pal.Sultan said marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, Power Division is already set to observe "Service Week", scheduled to be observed after March 17.Sultan also said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working sincerely to make the country a 'Sonar Bangla' dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.