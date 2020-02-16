Thrust on collective efforts to curb women oppression





"The women folk are being harassed, and the female children are also being victimised by eve-teasing in various ways; many killing incidents are taking place in the country often creating panicky situation in the society", they said. They made the comments while addressing a discussion on the prevention of women and female children oppression-killings organised by Nari Oikya Parishad (NOP), Gaibandha at the auditorium of Zila Parishad of the town here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the function as chief guest and Deputy Director of Social Services Department Emdadul Haque Pramanik and officer in charge of Sadarthana Khan M. Shahriar also spoke at the event as special guests.

Earlier, Lutfunnesa Khan Beauty, MP, and also chairperson of NOP, Central Committee, made a welcome speech at the function while President of NOP, district chapter, Tazina Akter Raka presided over the function.

Moderated by General Secretary (GS) of NOP Nila Zaman, the function was also addressed, among others, by Assistant GS of District NOP Mazeda Khatun and NGO activist Joya Prosad. The speakers urged all to build social movement through active participation of the stakeholders aimed at stopping all sorts of harassment and killings against female and female children to have a peaceful and sound atmosphere in the society.

DC Abdul Matin, in his speech, emphasized creating much awareness among the common people of the society in eradicating the oppression against women and female children side by side with checking their unexpected killings. Terming women repression as a social nuisance, DC Abdul Matin urged the women-folk to come forward with the mentality to gradually improve their socio-economic condition which could play significant role to root out their oppression and killings from the society.

A large number of women, female leaders, NGO activists, and invited persons including media men participated in the function spontaneously.























