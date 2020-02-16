

Flower farmers in Narayanganj expect Tk 20cr sale in February

Shahbag in the capital city- Dhaka is the main centre for flower businesses. A large portion of this flowers' bazaar has been dominated by Sabdi's production.

More than three thousands of flower growers and their families are engaged in flower cultivation.

To them, three prestigious festival days - Pahela Baishakh, Valentine's Day, International Mother's Language Day - are the main occasions to them for fielding out flowers or in-blooming buds in larger bulks.

This year garden owners are expecting at least Taka twenty-crore sale of flowers.

Besides, the garden areas have turned into recreation centres for common people over the last few years. Hundreds of travellers visit the areas.

For a long one decade, along the bank of Brahmaputrya River, flowers have been commercially grown in around 400 bighas of land in eight or ten villages, especially Madhabpasha, Digholdi, Sabdi ones of Kolagachhia Union in the port upazila.

The peasants in the locality are getting benefitted from farming flowers.

A field visit to different gardens found at least 40 types of foreign and indigenous flowers being cultivated including rose, tuberose, marigold, bougainvillea, champak, cherry and float-foot.

Every year, flower growers pass busy time on preparing for the three commercially economic days which are observed in the month of February.

They said flowers are giving them 8-10 times of business returns than Robi cropping.

It is more than brisk profit margin-making entrepreneurship lying in the flowers' farming and trading. It is getting many of them shifted to its cultivation from forefathers' shifting or zoom-system of farming.

A good number of 15,000 males and females have been self-reliant by flower farming in the port upazila.

In Sabdi Village of Kolagachhia Union, flowers are being cultivated in large scale.

Sabdi is being followed in other areas including Digholdi, Seelshardee, Madhabpasha and Aichhetola.

Gardener Odhir Chandra Haldar cultivating flowers in 20 fields of Digholdi Village said this year it has been a bumper production in his gardens.

He said flowers in all the gardens of Sabdi, Digholdee and Madhabpasha are expected to register a sale of around Taka twenty-crore, this year. He was echoed by gardener Sudhir Chandra as saying, "Despite increased demand for flowers, the cultivation is being done narrowly due to financial inabilities of the growers."

"Flowers can be exported to overseas from here if financial assistance is provided to farming by the government," he said confidently, adding, "Applying to district agriculture office for financial incentive made no headway."

Grower Abed Mia said, "The reason behind higher demands for flowers of Bandar area Sabdi than Jashore or Savar is lying in the clip of distance with capital Dhaka," adding, "Since Sabdi is closer than theoe areas to the capital, the port flowers get partly perished and live for a long."

Additionally, the colour of flowers of the area is brighter and freshly sustainable.

Already, flowers worth about Tk 10/12 crore has been sold on the occasions of Falgun and Valentine's Day. More will be fielded out on the occasion of Ekushey February.

Female labourer Seeta Rani said, "In story telling on life and rites, women pluck flowers," adding, "Women in the entire area get busy in making 'gazra' of kathmalati and lahar of buds."

School students also take part in lifting of flowers till 9am and then go to schools. They resume the work in the evening after the school time.

Additional Deputy director (ADD) Mohammed Abdul Kadir of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said, "Different processes have already been undertaken in order to expand flower farming," adding, "We've talked with the gardeners to enquire out their problems."

"We've given them assurance of providing financial assistance through Krishi Bank," he pointed out.

Following approach to the upazila council and district credit committee,

He also gave assurance of providing all necessary facilities to sanction easy loans from district and upazila councils to the flower growers.



















