Two drug traders jailed in Barishal





A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a drug peddler to 15 years of imprisonment.

The convict is Abdur Rahim, son of A Salam of Razakpur Village in Banaripara Upazila of the district.

He was also fined Tk 15,000, in default, to suffer one more year in jail.

After examining the records and witnesses, District and Sessions Judge Mr Rafiqul Islam delivered the verdict.

According to the prosecution, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-8 arrested Rahim with 1,900 yaba tablets from Kashipur area on March 19, 2015. A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Airport Police Station (PS) on April 21 of the same year in this connection.

On the other hand, a court here on Tuesday sentenced a drug trader to 10 years' imprisonment.

Convict Farid Sardar is a resident of Sundardi Village in Gaurnadi Upazila of the district.

He was also fined Tk 50,000, in default, to suffer six months more in jail.

After examining the records and witnesses, District and Sessions Judge Mr Rafiqul Islam delivered the verdict.









According to the prosecution, a team of RAB-8 detained Farid along with 502 yaba tablets from Morakati Village in Uzirpur Upazila of the district on March 7, 2017.

A case was filed with local PS on April 17 of the same year in this connection.



