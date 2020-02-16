Video
Sunday, 16 February, 2020
Countryside

Six nabbed with drugs in three districts

Published : Sunday, 16 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Six persons including a woman were arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Pirojpur, Dinajpur and Pabna, on Friday.
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police arrested a person with 10 yaba tablets from Maddha Bhandaria Village in the upazila of the district on Friday.
The arrested person is Milton Hawlader, 28, son of Abdur Rahim Hawlader of the same area.
Police and local sources said on information, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Bipul Chakrabarti conducted a drive in Maddha Bhandaria area at night and arrested Milton with yaba tablets.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) SM Maksudur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, a case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with PS in this connection.
BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a woman with 500 pieces of ample drugs in Mirzapur Village under Birampur Municipal area of the district on Friday.
The arrested person is Masuda Begum, 30, wife of Abdur Rashid of the same area.
Birampur PS OC Moniruzzaman said on information, a team of police led by SI Yakub Ali conducted a drive in the house of Abdur Rashid in Mirzapur area at noon and arrested her with Indian ample drugs.
A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.  
PABNA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-12 arrested four drug peddlers with 735 bottles of phensedyl in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The arrested persons are: Md Ekramul, 25, son of late Ajahar Molla of Dharmodah Village and Md Yeasin Molla, 18, son of late Ripon Molla of Ghorasal Village in Muradnagar Upazila of Cumilla, Mohammad Ali, 40, son of late Judge Mian of Arayani Village of Gajaria in Munshiganj and Md Sagar Bhasa, 29, son of Mokkel Ali of Tingacha Village of Pabna Sadar Upazial.  
RAB sources said, on a tip-off, a team of RAB-12 led by Company Commander Md Aminul conducted a drive in Sahapur area of the upazila at around 9:30am and arrested them with phensedyl from a microbus (Dhaka Metro Cha-11-9050).  
The arrestees have been involving with drug smuggling in different districts including Pabna for long, the source added.


