Be worthy citizens of country, Menon to orphans



Rashed Khan Menon, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Welfare Ministry, as chief guest, addressing a view-exchange meeting with the members of Govt Shishu Paribar in Gaibandha Town on Friday. photo: observer

"Many of the orphans who were residing in the orphanages in the past have become famous and popular persons in the world through showing their laudable and meritorious works and kept much contribution to the nation building", he said.

Rashed Khan Menon, MP, made the comments while addressing an opinion exchange meeting with the inmates of Government Shishu Paribar (Girl) of the town here on Friday afternoon as chief guest.

Emdadul Haque Pramanik, deputy director of Social Services Department, presided over the function while Acting Deputy Superintendent of the Paribar M. Tomizul Islam moderated the function.

Rashed Khan Menon said the Bengalis fought for mother language and had been observing the February 21 as Jatiya Shaheed Dibash and in course of time, UNESCO recognised the day as International Mother Language Day.

The Mujib Year officially termed Mujib Barsha would be celebrated at home and abroad from March 17, 2020 to March 26, 2021 with a view to upholding the life and works of Bangabandhu to the next generations, and Golden Jubilee of independence would be launched on March 26, 2021, he also said.

As Bangabandhu was born on March 17 in 1920 at Tungipara in Gopalganj District at respected Muslim family, the day was celebrated as the child day across the country at the initiative of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.

The children would learn and receive knowledge from their respective academics through playing, but they were not getting time for sports there; on the other hand, the bags loaded with books were being carried by them, he further added.

The government is actively considering to cancel the exams for the children of grade one to three; he said adding that the children would be promoted without exams which are very tedious and boring to them.

Terming the ICT education as important one, Menon asked the inmates who are studying at various academics in the district town to receive education on computer discipline properly to manage jobs at government and non-government organisations in future.

He also suggested the inmates to follow the ideals and philosophy of Begum Rokeya who was born at Payrabond of Rangpur District on December 9, 1880 and the pioneer of the woman-folk for their empowerment.

Later, Rashed Khan Menon also enjoyed the cultural function performed by the inmates of the Paribar.





















GAIBANDHA, Feb 15: Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Social Welfare Ministry Rashed Khan Menon, MP, at a function here asked the orphans for being skilled and worthy citizens of the country to lead the nation towards development."Many of the orphans who were residing in the orphanages in the past have become famous and popular persons in the world through showing their laudable and meritorious works and kept much contribution to the nation building", he said.Rashed Khan Menon, MP, made the comments while addressing an opinion exchange meeting with the inmates of Government Shishu Paribar (Girl) of the town here on Friday afternoon as chief guest.Emdadul Haque Pramanik, deputy director of Social Services Department, presided over the function while Acting Deputy Superintendent of the Paribar M. Tomizul Islam moderated the function.Rashed Khan Menon said the Bengalis fought for mother language and had been observing the February 21 as Jatiya Shaheed Dibash and in course of time, UNESCO recognised the day as International Mother Language Day.The Mujib Year officially termed Mujib Barsha would be celebrated at home and abroad from March 17, 2020 to March 26, 2021 with a view to upholding the life and works of Bangabandhu to the next generations, and Golden Jubilee of independence would be launched on March 26, 2021, he also said.As Bangabandhu was born on March 17 in 1920 at Tungipara in Gopalganj District at respected Muslim family, the day was celebrated as the child day across the country at the initiative of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.The children would learn and receive knowledge from their respective academics through playing, but they were not getting time for sports there; on the other hand, the bags loaded with books were being carried by them, he further added.The government is actively considering to cancel the exams for the children of grade one to three; he said adding that the children would be promoted without exams which are very tedious and boring to them.Terming the ICT education as important one, Menon asked the inmates who are studying at various academics in the district town to receive education on computer discipline properly to manage jobs at government and non-government organisations in future.He also suggested the inmates to follow the ideals and philosophy of Begum Rokeya who was born at Payrabond of Rangpur District on December 9, 1880 and the pioneer of the woman-folk for their empowerment.Later, Rashed Khan Menon also enjoyed the cultural function performed by the inmates of the Paribar.