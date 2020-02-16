

Ban on crab export to China causes irrecoverable losses to farmers

The exporting of crab from Sundarban-based five districts to China has bogged down in the wake of epidemic form of novel coronavirus. Country's 70 per cent crab export is with China.

Since January 23, the crab export to this epidemic-prone country has been experiencing total suspension.

Meanwhile, matured crabs stored in depots are dying due to low level of salinity.

Per kilogram of crab is now selling at Tk 600-800 against previous Tk 3,000.

This price fall has thrown crab growers into severe financial hemorrhage.

According to sources at Fisheries Department, in the last financial year, crab and eel fish of 11,787 metric tons (MT) were produced in 9,854 hectres of land in Cox's Bazar-Chattogram areas in addition to Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira, Pirojpur and Bandarban.

Of them, 70 per cent were exported to China from Sundarban-based five districts including Bagerhat mainly.

In the last fiscal, a total earning of Tk 217.53 crore was registered from exporting 11,435 MT crab and eel fishes.

Crab exporter Sadhan Kumar Shaha said, "Country's 30 per cent crab is cultivated in Bagerhat District," adding, "My latest export consignment to China was settled on January 22."

Due to corona virus, China is no longer importing crab, he pointed out, adding, "Chinese importers informed us that until corona virus epidemic gets normalcy, they'll not resume orders."

Crab exporting season starts from December 15 and continues till March 15.

"We're suffering financially, he bemoaned. The crabs purchased earlier are now dying in the depots, he added.

Bagerhat District Fisheries Officer Md. Khaled Kanak said in seven upazilas under Bagerhat District, crab and eel fishes have been cultivated in 3,778 farms of 1,500ha in modern system.

According to him, good export earnings have resulted in increased number of farms and growers in the district. In the last fiscal year, the farmers of Bagerhat produced 2,629 MT crabs bagging handsome profits.

Following field inspections, farmers are given instruction for keeping salinity in the water up to 5 PPT to tackle dying of matured crabs.

Crab Deport proprietor A. Razzak said, "Crabs live for 25 days after lifting from farm," adding, "Due to decline in the salinity level, matured crabs are dying."

"Given the situation, we, the deport owners, are also in problem due to drastic fall in the prices," he added.

Crab farmers Sohrab Hossain of Bishnapur Village, Anil Mondol of Kanaimary Village and Kabir Hossain of Perykhali Village said they have fallen in uttered disarray because of export suspension to China.

Earlier they sold crabs at Tk 3,000 per kg, but now it came down to Tk 600-800, he further said.

He also added that the farmers who took loans from banks and NGOs are in fear of fresh pressure for refunding.



















