Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 February, 2020, 4:28 AM
Home Art & Culture

Poster of â€˜Neel Mukutâ€™ unveiled

Published : Sunday, 16 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Culture Desk

Poster of â€˜Neel Mukutâ€™ unveiled

Poster of â€˜Neel Mukutâ€™ unveiled

Country's acclaimed filmmaker Kamar Ahmad Simon has released the poster for his upcoming film 'Neel Mukut' on February 13 on his official Facebook page. The poster, in a blue schemed background with flowers and leaves, features a woman who is looking far beyond with her longing eyes. Earlier, the film got the uncut censor certificate in the month of January this year.
Besides receiving Bangladesh's National Film Award, Kamar's first film 'Shunte ki Pao!'(Are You Listening!) received ten international awards including Cinema Du Reel's Grand Prix and Mumbai International Film Festival's Golden Conch. The film was screened in almost fifty international festivals. Alongside producer Sara Afreen, Kamar has been busy with 'Shikolbaha' (Iron Stream) and 'Anyadin...' (Day After…) since then. For the screenplay of much talked 'Shikolbaha', Kamar has already awarded with prestigious WCF from Berlin International Film Festival. 'Anyadin...' was honoured at Piazza Grande, one of the most prestigious stages of world cinema, as for the Best Project of Locarno Open Doors. For the same film, Kamar also received ARTE International Prize and got an invitation from La Atelier of Cannes, an exclusive programme that only screens auteur films that challenge the contemporary cinema language.
From that point of view, 'Neel Mukut' until now was nowhere in the discussion. Kamar said, "I was in a flight of Europe either for 'Anyadin...' or 'Shikolbaha'. I heard a cry and kept thinking. I followed the cry and most of the time spent writing some sequences about the cry. Then I started shooting in an unplanned way in between 'Anyadin...' and 'Shikolbaha'. Then a yearlong mating with it in between the two other projects and thus there you have the unplanned film... 'Neel Mukut'."




Kamar Ahmad Simon is an internationally acclaimed filmmaker of Bangladesh and famous for his first work  'Shunte ki Pao!'.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
New York prosecutor says former movie producer Weinstein abused his power
â€˜Stranger Things 4â€™: Hopper returns
Mr Brainwash to open Los Angeles museum
Poster of â€˜Neel Mukutâ€™ unveiled
â€˜The Cloud Boatâ€™ to be screened at Goethe-Institut today
Music video for â€˜Smritir Fanushâ€™ releases
Beyond English: Parasite opens avenues for world cinema in India?
Franceâ€™s César Academy board quits en masse amid Polanski row


Latest News
Zimbabwe arrive in Dhaka
Auto-rickshaw driver killed in road accident
28 students sit for SSC exam at night
France confirms first coronavirus death outside Asia
Safety group calls for restriction on SUVs
Shamima wonâ€™t be allowed to enter Bangladesh, reiterates FM
UK election chief praises Bangladeshâ€™s bio-metric voter ID, EVM
SA boss asks fans to respect Smith, Warner
Govt expanding gastroenterology treatment: PM
Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide
Most Read News
Franceâ€™s César Academy board quits en masse amid Polanski row
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute
The nightlife of Rohingya refugees
Health policy planning for slum-dwellers
Loan documentation: Possible deviations and precautions for banks
Doctorâ€™s body found at cityÂ  hospital
Two killed in road crashes in 2 dists
AL to pick mayor candidate out of 19 aspirants today
Guardiola fears sack if Real Madrid tie goes wrong
Unidentified woman crushed under train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft