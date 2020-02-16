

Poster of â€˜Neel Mukutâ€™ unveiled

Besides receiving Bangladesh's National Film Award, Kamar's first film 'Shunte ki Pao!'(Are You Listening!) received ten international awards including Cinema Du Reel's Grand Prix and Mumbai International Film Festival's Golden Conch. The film was screened in almost fifty international festivals. Alongside producer Sara Afreen, Kamar has been busy with 'Shikolbaha' (Iron Stream) and 'Anyadin...' (Day After…) since then. For the screenplay of much talked 'Shikolbaha', Kamar has already awarded with prestigious WCF from Berlin International Film Festival. 'Anyadin...' was honoured at Piazza Grande, one of the most prestigious stages of world cinema, as for the Best Project of Locarno Open Doors. For the same film, Kamar also received ARTE International Prize and got an invitation from La Atelier of Cannes, an exclusive programme that only screens auteur films that challenge the contemporary cinema language.

From that point of view, 'Neel Mukut' until now was nowhere in the discussion. Kamar said, "I was in a flight of Europe either for 'Anyadin...' or 'Shikolbaha'. I heard a cry and kept thinking. I followed the cry and most of the time spent writing some sequences about the cry. Then I started shooting in an unplanned way in between 'Anyadin...' and 'Shikolbaha'. Then a yearlong mating with it in between the two other projects and thus there you have the unplanned film... 'Neel Mukut'."









Kamar Ahmad Simon is an internationally acclaimed filmmaker of Bangladesh and famous for his first work 'Shunte ki Pao!'.





