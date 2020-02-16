ECNEC approves 335cr for KU dev projects

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved revised 34 mega projects involving Taka 335crore on February 14, 2020 for infrastructural development of Khulna University (KU).

The notable infrastructure project includes Student-Teacher auditorium buildings and construction of auditorium. And to establish a ten storied fourth academic building also to construction of measuring 7,000 square meters Teachers and Officers Resident Building with Taka 33cr.

The project includes academic construction of a gymnasium with cost of Tk. 26cr and construction of IER building (Khulna University School and Institute of Education and Research).

Others infrastructure projects includes construction of central mosque floor and special type of grill by marble stone, to setup solar panels on the roof of large buildings, Construction of electricity internal sub-station, construction of border wall and scenic main gate. The allocation of this development is a special attraction of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the Khulna University, which will open the door to education and research by building necessary.