

‘IQ master 2020’ held at EDU

'IQ Master 2020,' a competition on analytical skills, intelligence and memorizing capacity of the youngsters held at East Delta University (EDU) recently.'Team Chittagong' and 'Let's Fly Chattogram' jointly organized the competition on the EDU campus. Around 800 students participated in the programme. 'New Era Training Centre' was the strategic partner of the programme where 'Lead Bangladesh' communication partner and Surecell Chattogram wellness partner. Later, based on their achieved scores a total of 26 participants were awarded. The young entrepreneurs, HR professionals and successful persons of different sectors also attended at the programme. Ayman Sadiq founder of 10 Minute School, Arif Ahmed Head of Human Resource of Chittagong Stock Exchange, Team Chittagong President Imtiaz Ahmed and the programme convener Debayon Chakrabartya were present among others. Imtiaz in his speech said they received huge responses from the students for the programme organised for the first time.