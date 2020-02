Prof Tofayel Ahamed, Treasurer, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University

Prof Tofayel Ahamed, Treasurer, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University and Steve Visscher, Director of Strategic Partnership Coordination, Global Institute for Food Security (GIFS) at the University of Saskatchewan from Canada, signing a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the university's seminar room on February 9, 2020.