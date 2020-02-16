IHD organizes view exchange meeting





Teachers, head teachers, principals, national level teacher leaders representing primary, secondary and college teachers along with representatives of education NGOs have stressed on facing the challenges in teaching in schools and colleges in Bangladesh through concerted efforts of all concerned taking into due cognizance the suggestions made in the international documents and the experiences of different countries, as education is no more limited national arena since the programmes of the Millennium Development goals from 2000 to 2015 and the implementation of the ongoing Sustainable Development Goals agenda will continue till 2030 under the auspices of the United Nations. They maintained this in a view exchange meeting on 'Challenges in Teaching in Schools & Colleges in Bangladesh' at the conference room of Initiative for Human Development (IHD) at Green road in city on February 14, 2020. The programme was organized jointly by national level teacher organizations and Initiative for Human Development (IHD) a member- organization of Asia South Pacific Association for Basic and Adult Education (ASPBAE) in celebration of 76th birth day of Prof Quazi Faruque Ahmed, member of National Education Policy 2010 Formulation Committee and an elderly teacher leader. They made few specific recommendations which include restructuring the existing school managing committees (SMC) and college governing bodies under the leadership of head teachers in line with the suggestions made by UNESCO in 2015 and 2016; adoption of a national teacher policy in the parliament; inclusion of the MPs/elected representatives as advisers in educational institution management, with a view to jointly empowering the teachers and the parents there; investing in education on the basis of area-wise population ratio; ending disparity between rural and urban, male and female, vocational and general education in the allocation for education; ensuring regular training of teachers; and for creating a viable career path for the teachers of all tiers.Principal Asadul Haque chaired the meeting which was addressed by, among others, Masum Billah (BRAC), S Golam Kabir (UCEP), KM Enamul Haque (CAMPE), Afsana Begum (BLAST), M Siddiqur Rahman, Elias Al Mahmud, Principal Faez Hossain, Principal Kanai Lal Roy, Mohsin Reza, Principal Nazrul Islam, Habibur Rahman Habib. Head teachers and Principals of schools and colleges of Dhaka city, representatives of Education NGOs attended the programme in large number.