Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 February, 2020, 4:27 AM
Home Eduvista

IHD organizes view exchange meeting

Published : Sunday, 16 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Eduvista Desk

Teachers, head teachers, principals, national level teacher leaders representing primary, secondary and college teachers along with representatives of education NGOs have stressed on facing the challenges  in teaching in schools and colleges in Bangladesh through concerted efforts of all concerned taking into due cognizance the  suggestions made in the international documents and the experiences of different countries, as education is no more limited national arena since the programmes of the Millennium Development goals from 2000 to 2015 and the implementation of the ongoing  Sustainable Development Goals agenda will continue till 2030 under the auspices of the United Nations. They maintained this in a view exchange meeting on 'Challenges in Teaching in Schools & Colleges in Bangladesh' at the conference room of Initiative for Human Development (IHD) at Green road in city on February 14, 2020. The programme was organized jointly by national level teacher organizations and Initiative for Human Development (IHD) a member- organization of Asia South Pacific Association for Basic and Adult Education (ASPBAE) in celebration of 76th birth day of Prof Quazi Faruque Ahmed, member of National Education Policy 2010 Formulation Committee and an elderly teacher leader. They made few specific recommendations which include restructuring the existing school managing committees (SMC) and college governing bodies under the leadership of head teachers in line with the suggestions made by UNESCO in 2015 and 2016; adoption of a national teacher policy in the parliament; inclusion of the MPs/elected representatives as advisers in educational institution management, with a view to jointly empowering the teachers and the parents there; investing in education on the basis of area-wise population ratio; ending disparity between rural and urban, male and female, vocational and general education in the allocation for education; ensuring regular training of teachers; and for creating a viable career path for the teachers of all tiers.
Principal Asadul Haque chaired the meeting which was addressed by, among others, Masum Billah (BRAC), S Golam Kabir (UCEP), KM Enamul Haque (CAMPE), Afsana Begum (BLAST), M Siddiqur Rahman, Elias Al Mahmud, Principal Faez Hossain, Principal Kanai Lal Roy, Mohsin Reza, Principal Nazrul Islam, Habibur Rahman Habib.   Head teachers and Principals of schools and colleges of Dhaka city, representatives of Education NGOs attended the programme in large number.   


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ECNEC approves 335cr for KU dev projects
Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology
‘IQ master 2020’ held at EDU
Prof Tofayel Ahamed, Treasurer, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University
IHD organizes view exchange meeting
Vice-Chancellor of National University Prof Dr Harun-or Rashid
The story of ‘Da’ published
DPS STS School organizes 4th MUN conference


Latest News
Zimbabwe arrive in Dhaka
Auto-rickshaw driver killed in road accident
28 students sit for SSC exam at night
France confirms first coronavirus death outside Asia
Safety group calls for restriction on SUVs
Shamima won’t be allowed to enter Bangladesh, reiterates FM
UK election chief praises Bangladesh’s bio-metric voter ID, EVM
SA boss asks fans to respect Smith, Warner
Govt expanding gastroenterology treatment: PM
Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide
Most Read News
France’s César Academy board quits en masse amid Polanski row
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute
The nightlife of Rohingya refugees
Health policy planning for slum-dwellers
Loan documentation: Possible deviations and precautions for banks
Doctor’s body found at city  hospital
Two killed in road crashes in 2 dists
AL to pick mayor candidate out of 19 aspirants today
Guardiola fears sack if Real Madrid tie goes wrong
Unidentified woman crushed under train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft