Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 February, 2020, 4:27 AM
Home Eduvista

The story of ‘Da’ published

Published : Sunday, 16 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Staff Correspondent

The story of ‘Da’ published

The story of ‘Da’ published

Incidentally, in recent decades, exchanging enclaves is such significant positive news. Again, the horrific Rohingya genocide of recent times and more than one million Rohingya taking refuge as refugees in Bangladesh is a painful chapter of human truth. In recent times, the NRC in the state of Assam is an internal matter of India, but its influence in Bangladesh as the nearest neighbouring state cannot be denied. On the other hand, the emergence of an independent sovereign Bangladesh in exchange for the blood of one lakh martyrs in the Great War of Liberation was the greatest achievement of the Bengali nation. In the dedication of every valuable life of millions of lives, we have lost many who were not just a single life but the focus of hope for hundreds of millions of people. We are overwhelmed by the teachers' involvement in sexual harassment of students in educational institutions. Recently, such an alarming trend has been noticed in the country "- the story of 'Da', which has made based on these five topics and found in the stall 417 and 418, Ekushe Book Fair-2020. Muhammad Shahid Uz Zaman, the storywriter, is the founder and executive director of private development organization ESDO. His previously published writings are 'the life of the middle class in the mofossol', 'tree banana', 'nineteenth-century Bengali revival', 'communal division and the emergence of Bengali nationalism'.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ECNEC approves 335cr for KU dev projects
Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology
‘IQ master 2020’ held at EDU
Prof Tofayel Ahamed, Treasurer, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University
IHD organizes view exchange meeting
Vice-Chancellor of National University Prof Dr Harun-or Rashid
The story of ‘Da’ published
DPS STS School organizes 4th MUN conference


Latest News
Zimbabwe arrive in Dhaka
Auto-rickshaw driver killed in road accident
28 students sit for SSC exam at night
France confirms first coronavirus death outside Asia
Safety group calls for restriction on SUVs
Shamima won’t be allowed to enter Bangladesh, reiterates FM
UK election chief praises Bangladesh’s bio-metric voter ID, EVM
SA boss asks fans to respect Smith, Warner
Govt expanding gastroenterology treatment: PM
Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide
Most Read News
France’s César Academy board quits en masse amid Polanski row
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute
The nightlife of Rohingya refugees
Health policy planning for slum-dwellers
Loan documentation: Possible deviations and precautions for banks
Doctor’s body found at city  hospital
Two killed in road crashes in 2 dists
AL to pick mayor candidate out of 19 aspirants today
Guardiola fears sack if Real Madrid tie goes wrong
Unidentified woman crushed under train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft