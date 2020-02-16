

The story of ‘Da’ published















Incidentally, in recent decades, exchanging enclaves is such significant positive news. Again, the horrific Rohingya genocide of recent times and more than one million Rohingya taking refuge as refugees in Bangladesh is a painful chapter of human truth. In recent times, the NRC in the state of Assam is an internal matter of India, but its influence in Bangladesh as the nearest neighbouring state cannot be denied. On the other hand, the emergence of an independent sovereign Bangladesh in exchange for the blood of one lakh martyrs in the Great War of Liberation was the greatest achievement of the Bengali nation. In the dedication of every valuable life of millions of lives, we have lost many who were not just a single life but the focus of hope for hundreds of millions of people. We are overwhelmed by the teachers' involvement in sexual harassment of students in educational institutions. Recently, such an alarming trend has been noticed in the country "- the story of 'Da', which has made based on these five topics and found in the stall 417 and 418, Ekushe Book Fair-2020. Muhammad Shahid Uz Zaman, the storywriter, is the founder and executive director of private development organization ESDO. His previously published writings are 'the life of the middle class in the mofossol', 'tree banana', 'nineteenth-century Bengali revival', 'communal division and the emergence of Bengali nationalism'.