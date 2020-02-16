

DPS STS School organizes 4th MUN conference

The Chief Guest of the event Andrew Homden, CEO, Educational Advisor, DPS STS School, Dhaka, was welcomed by the school and shared his experience of his early MUN days from high school. Baby Rani Karmakar, Deputy Secretary, The Economic Relations Division attended the event as the Special Guest.

Vice Principal Madhu Wal said, "This conference gives students real-life experience in leadership, writing, teamwork and persuasive skills, and greater knowledge of global issues. No other programme offers young people an opportunity like MUN."















