DPS STS School organizes 4th MUN conference

Sunday, 16 February, 2020, 4:27 AM
Published : Sunday, 16 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Eduvista Desk

DPS STS School Dhaka organized the 4th DPS Model United Nation (DPSMUN IV) conference from February 13 to February 15, 2020, in the Senior School for students to give them the opportunity to put into practice their knowledge of the MUN world. A total of 413 students from 33 different renowned schools had participated in this mega event of DPSMUN IV conference.
The Chief Guest of the event Andrew Homden, CEO, Educational Advisor, DPS STS School, Dhaka, was welcomed by the school and shared his experience of his early MUN days from high school. Baby Rani Karmakar, Deputy Secretary, The Economic Relations Division attended the event as the Special Guest.
Vice Principal Madhu Wal said, "This conference gives students real-life experience in leadership, writing, teamwork and persuasive skills, and greater knowledge of global issues. No other programme offers young people an opportunity like MUN."


