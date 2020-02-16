

Importance of urban planning

Due to more work opportunity, better education facility, and many other reasons, the population in the cities of developing countries is increasing more and more. In order to accommodate a large population, there have to be some early plans. That's why authorities should always make proper planning. This will be made by keeping certain factors in mind, such as the needs of citizens, appropriate expansion of infrastructure, and efficient measures during emergency situations.

Utilizing the resources through urban planning, the city would have a strategy to develop its economy as well as liability conditions. Not only the expansion of residential areas, but urban planning also ensures good transportation, health care, and judicial system. Thus, the city will grow rapidly without having negative impacts on its economy and citizens.

Quality of life is the major concern of every human being when they move to a city. The other two issues are employment and accommodation. Though the cost of living is higher, the opportunities are also great. To make it easier, the city manager must have rules and regulations for the proper distribution of land, public spaces, and the infrastructures. Due to increasing density in nearby cities, city management is creating several attractive points of interest in the city. The authorities are also regularly updating the traffic regulations due to constantly increase in the number of vehicles. All these measures are ultimately improving the quality of life of the people.

Global warming has created some major issues for our planet and the inhabitants. Having an early idea of natural calamities has become very important for those who do city management. They are trying to have the prediction of all such calamities to make long-term strategies and later achieve them by making short-term actions. They keep the citizens as well as the visitors safe from all possible disasters that the world is facing today. Minimizing the risks for the betterment of everyone has only become possible because of urban planning.

We all know that as the cities grow, economic requirements increase too. The financial measure is one of the most important aspects of urban planning and if not taken properly, there would be a severe impact on the economy of the city. It takes care of more and more job openings as well as reducing the cost of living. The major problem cities are facing nowadays is the migration of inhabitants due to the reduced number of work opportunities and expensive living conditions. Urban planning also does the expansion of neighbouring rural areas. It takes all the required measures for further development and utilization of the rural areas to bring economic growth to the city.

By constantly following the advice provided by the World Health Organization, urban planners ensure that the citizens live a safe and healthy life. They suggest the inhabitants pay attention to their lifestyle. Authorities create a better environment and provide sufficient areas in the public park for senior citizens to exercise and have leisure time. They keep machines to collect garbage and unwanted materials to keep the city clean and healthy for the citizens.

With the growing population, cities will always need urban planning. That's why it must be implemented all around the world, especially in developing countries. They will always come across challenging conditions and things will become even worse without urban planning. Not only the official and the management should be responsible, but every citizen should act sensibly towards the betterment of the society, city, and the country.

Urban planning is not only about planting trees and picking up the garbage, but there are also thousands of aspects that urban planners cover. That's why it has become so important for cities these days.









