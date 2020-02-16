‘Massive initiatives in edn sector on’





He said, as part of the development programmes, huge relevant infrastructures including construction of the academic buildings, modernization and digitalization of the classrooms are being carried out in almost all educational institutions to ensure quality education for the students of school, madrasa and colleges in the country.

Khasru said this while laying foundation stone of a four-storied academic building of Dugia Abbasia Fazil Madrasa at Dugia area under Netrakona sadar upazila.

The building is being constructed at a cost of TK 2.93 crore under the supervision of the Education Engineering Department Netrakona, official source said. -BSS



















