Sunday, 16 February, 2020, 4:27 AM
‘Massive initiatives in edn sector on’

Published : Sunday, 16 February, 2020

NETRAKONA, Feb 15: State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru on Saturday said present government has been implementing massive development programs in country's education sector for spreading the light of quality education across the country.
He said, as part of the development programmes, huge relevant infrastructures including construction of the academic buildings, modernization and digitalization of the classrooms are being carried out in almost all educational institutions to ensure quality education for the students of school, madrasa and colleges in the country.
Khasru said this while laying foundation stone of a four-storied academic building of Dugia Abbasia Fazil Madrasa at Dugia area under Netrakona sadar upazila.
The building is being constructed at a cost of TK 2.93 crore under the supervision of the Education Engineering Department Netrakona, official source said.    -BSS


