On the occasion of Mujib Borsho, Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (BIFPCL) organised painting competition at Sundarban Mahila College in Rampal upazila, said a press release on Saturday.

At least 200 students of 15 schools of Rampal and Mongla upzilas, participated in the programme.

Dr Sultan Shamed, Secretary, Power Division attended the prize distribution programme as Chief Guest.