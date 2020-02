Engineer Md Belayet Hossain

Engineer Md Belayet Hossain has taken over the charges as Chairman of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), said a BPDB release on Saturday.He assumed Responsibility as the 37th chairman of BPDB on Thursday, replacing Md Zahurul Haque.Prior to joining the new post with promotion, Engineer Belayet was Member (Production) of the State-run organisation.