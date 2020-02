BANDARBAN, Feb 15: Police recovered the body of a school girl on Saturday who went missing on Friday in Baroitoli area in Naikhongchari Upazila of the district.

Police detained a Rohingya youth identified as Md Russel in this connection.

OC of Naikhongchari Thana Anowar Hossain said on receive the information, a team of police rushed Shonarghona today and recovered the body of the girl who was a class four student.