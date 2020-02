DINAJPUR, Feb 15: A local leader of BNP student front Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) was hacked to death by miscreants at Sykdebpur Chowrasta in Bochaganj upazila on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Moznur Rahman Moznu, 35, son of Obaidul Islam of Dhontola village and general secretary of the upazila unit JCD.

Ayub Ali, officer-in-charge of Bochaganj Police Station, said they recovered the body around midnight. -UNB