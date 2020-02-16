VAR denies Wolves as Leicester City’s Choudhury sees red



Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy (L) vies with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Moroccan midfielder Romain Saiss (R) during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on February 14, 2020. photo: AFP

Santo's side thought they had taken the lead when Willy Boly headed home in the first half, but VAR stepped in to chalk off the goal for the tightest of offside calls against Diogo Jota.

Wolves were furious, but the officiating turned in their favour after half-time as Leicester had a penalty appeal turned down before midfielder Choudhury was sent off for a second booking.

Still unhappy at full-time, Santo bemoaned the way VAR decisions and long delays are sucking the emotional out of the sport.

"It is reality now but each time it happens it upsets you. When you see the images, there is not a clear advantage but the law is the law," he said.

"The ref said it was offside. We have to get used to it and hope it improves. They have to improve, it's obvious.

"Something has to be done. Let those who understand do something to have the joy of celebrating. We are in danger of becoming robots."

Leicester remain third in the Premier League, one point behind second placed Manchester City as they bid to qualify for the Champions League.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers was encouraged by his team's second clean-sheet in their last 11 league games, especially as they had to withstand a late Wolves barrage.









"To keep a clean-sheet is very pleasing. I didn't think the first one was a yellow. I felt Hamza was unfortunate," Rodgers said. -AFP





