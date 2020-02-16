Russia's Ustyugov to lose Olympic gold over doping





The 34-year-old, who also won the 2010 Olympic 15km mass start title in Vancouver, retired following the Sochi winter Games six years ago.

A sample from 2014 tested positive for a steroid and all his results for the 2013-14 season have been annulled. The IBU also declared the 2013-14 results of Svetlana Sleptsova invalid after she tested positive for ostarine, another steroid. She did not win a title during the period in question.

The investigations were based on analysis of data from the Moscow laboratory at the heart of the infamous state-sponsored doping system in Russia. The World Anti-Doping Agency has banned Russia from the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, saying that it considers some of the data at the Moscow lab to have been tampered with. -AFP

















MOSCOW, FEB 15: Russian biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov has been retrospectively suspended for doping by the International Biathlon Union (IBU) and will lose his 2014 Olympic relay gold medal.The 34-year-old, who also won the 2010 Olympic 15km mass start title in Vancouver, retired following the Sochi winter Games six years ago.A sample from 2014 tested positive for a steroid and all his results for the 2013-14 season have been annulled. The IBU also declared the 2013-14 results of Svetlana Sleptsova invalid after she tested positive for ostarine, another steroid. She did not win a title during the period in question.The investigations were based on analysis of data from the Moscow laboratory at the heart of the infamous state-sponsored doping system in Russia. The World Anti-Doping Agency has banned Russia from the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, saying that it considers some of the data at the Moscow lab to have been tampered with. -AFP