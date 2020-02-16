Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 February, 2020, 4:26 AM
Home Sports

Russia's Ustyugov to lose Olympic gold over doping

Published : Sunday, 16 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

MOSCOW, FEB 15: Russian biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov has been retrospectively suspended for doping by the International Biathlon Union (IBU) and will lose his 2014 Olympic relay gold medal.
The 34-year-old, who also won the 2010 Olympic 15km mass start title in Vancouver, retired following the Sochi winter Games six years ago.
A sample from 2014 tested positive for a steroid and all his results for the 2013-14 season have been annulled. The IBU also declared the 2013-14 results of Svetlana Sleptsova invalid after she tested positive for ostarine, another steroid. She did not win a title during the period in question.
The investigations were based on analysis of data from the Moscow laboratory at the heart of the infamous state-sponsored doping system in Russia. The World Anti-Doping Agency has banned Russia from the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, saying that it considers some of the data at the Moscow lab to have been tampered with.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Haaland extends Dortmund tally to nine in six games
VAR denies Wolves as Leicester City’s Choudhury sees red
Russia's Ustyugov to lose Olympic gold over doping
Guardiola's future in doubt after Man City hit with UEFA ban
Atletico held at Valencia as Liverpool loom
Late Hanif Mohammad "remembered" at the High Performance Centre
Players and officials of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Limited
Army, Navy keep winning streak in Shaheed Smrity Hockey meet


Latest News
Zimbabwe arrive in Dhaka
Auto-rickshaw driver killed in road accident
28 students sit for SSC exam at night
France confirms first coronavirus death outside Asia
Safety group calls for restriction on SUVs
Shamima won’t be allowed to enter Bangladesh, reiterates FM
UK election chief praises Bangladesh’s bio-metric voter ID, EVM
SA boss asks fans to respect Smith, Warner
Govt expanding gastroenterology treatment: PM
Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide
Most Read News
France’s César Academy board quits en masse amid Polanski row
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute
The nightlife of Rohingya refugees
Health policy planning for slum-dwellers
Loan documentation: Possible deviations and precautions for banks
Doctor’s body found at city  hospital
Two killed in road crashes in 2 dists
AL to pick mayor candidate out of 19 aspirants today
Guardiola fears sack if Real Madrid tie goes wrong
Unidentified woman crushed under train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft