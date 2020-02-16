



The new sign board with the legendary batsman's name has been displayed at PCB's High Performance Centre at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday. This was revealed by late Hanif Mohammad's son, Shoaib Mohammad. Speaking exclusively over from Karachin on Friday, Shoaib Mohammad says, "The HPC was inaugurated by me few years ago. Now it is being recognised by my late father".

"I appreciate that they acknowledge to put up an academy under my dad's name". Hanif Mohammad, who played 55 Tests with the individual highest score of 337 runs passed away at the age of 81 in 2016.

"We would have appreciated if they had allotted a piece of land which was promises for a cricket academy. "Now finally when they have put up a sign board after two years imagine the the legend's name is not at the top but somewhere in the middle. Wasim Bari who is in charge of the stadium has completely overlooked the fact ..leave alone a request during his life time is yet to be allotted", Shoaib Mohammad, who also played more than 100 international matches (Tests-45, ODIs' 63), signed off.



















