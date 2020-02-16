Army, Navy keep winning streak in Shaheed Smrity Hockey meet





In the day's first match, Bangladesh Army crushed Bangladesh Police by 7-1 goals.

In the match, Ahsan Habib scored three field goals in the 1st, 16th and 43rd minutes while Hasan Jubayer Niloy scored a brace in the 24th and 49th minutes both came from field goals while Nayeem Uddin and Milon Hossain netted one goal apiece in the 11th and 24th minute for Bangladesh Police.

Shawon Ahmed scored the lone goal for Police in the 20th minute of the match.

In the day's second encounter, Bangladesh Navy registered an overwhelming 6-1 goals victory over Bangladesh Air Force.

In the day's proceeding, Ashraful Islam and Russell Mahmud struck twice each in the 3rd and 54th and 16th and 59th minutes respectively while Farhad Ahmed and Mahbub Hossain added one goal each for Navy in the 13th and 14th minutes respectively.

Sajib pulled one back for Air Force in the 55th minute of the match.

Earlier, Bangladesh Army beat Bangladesh Air Force by 4-3 goals while Bangladesh Navy drubbed Bangladesh Police by 5-0 goals, in both their respective league opening matches.

Organised by Bangladesh Hockey Federation (NHF), a total of four services teams are taking part in the meet. The participating teams are Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force and Bangladesh Police. -BSS















