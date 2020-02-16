Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 February, 2020, 4:25 AM
Home Sports

Women's Football league to begin Feb 22

Published : Sunday, 16 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

The Women's Football league will begin on February 22 at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) released the fixture of the league with Bashundhara Kings will take on Begum Anwara Sports Club in the lone encounter at 3 pm.
On the following day (February 23), Comilla United will play against Jamalpur Kacharipara Ekadash while Spartan MK Galllactico Sylhet Football Club meet Nasrin Sports Academy.
A total of seven teams- Bashundhara Kings, Begum Anwara Sporting Club, Comilla United, Jamalpur Kacharipara Akadash, Spartan, MK Gallactico Sylhet FC, FU Uttar Bango and Nasrin Sports Academy- will take part in the league, organised by BFF.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Haaland extends Dortmund tally to nine in six games
VAR denies Wolves as Leicester City’s Choudhury sees red
Russia's Ustyugov to lose Olympic gold over doping
Guardiola's future in doubt after Man City hit with UEFA ban
Atletico held at Valencia as Liverpool loom
Late Hanif Mohammad "remembered" at the High Performance Centre
Players and officials of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Limited
Army, Navy keep winning streak in Shaheed Smrity Hockey meet


Latest News
Zimbabwe arrive in Dhaka
Auto-rickshaw driver killed in road accident
28 students sit for SSC exam at night
France confirms first coronavirus death outside Asia
Safety group calls for restriction on SUVs
Shamima won’t be allowed to enter Bangladesh, reiterates FM
UK election chief praises Bangladesh’s bio-metric voter ID, EVM
SA boss asks fans to respect Smith, Warner
Govt expanding gastroenterology treatment: PM
Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide
Most Read News
France’s César Academy board quits en masse amid Polanski row
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute
The nightlife of Rohingya refugees
Health policy planning for slum-dwellers
Loan documentation: Possible deviations and precautions for banks
Doctor’s body found at city  hospital
Two killed in road crashes in 2 dists
AL to pick mayor candidate out of 19 aspirants today
Guardiola fears sack if Real Madrid tie goes wrong
Unidentified woman crushed under train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft