Women's Football league to begin Feb 22

The Women's Football league will begin on February 22 at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) released the fixture of the league with Bashundhara Kings will take on Begum Anwara Sports Club in the lone encounter at 3 pm.

On the following day (February 23), Comilla United will play against Jamalpur Kacharipara Ekadash while Spartan MK Galllactico Sylhet Football Club meet Nasrin Sports Academy.

A total of seven teams- Bashundhara Kings, Begum Anwara Sporting Club, Comilla United, Jamalpur Kacharipara Akadash, Spartan, MK Gallactico Sylhet FC, FU Uttar Bango and Nasrin Sports Academy- will take part in the league, organised by BFF. -BSS









