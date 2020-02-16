South Zone in danger after surprising innings declaration





A win for Eastern Zone therefore, can hurl table toppers from the final since top two sides after current round will meet for the title.



Central Zone and South Zone

Ridding on Marshall Ayub's ton, Central Zone posted 235 runs before being bowled out in their 1st innings and were at 209 for six in the second innings to get a lead of 330 runs after the end of day-2.

SZ resumed batting with overnight's 29 for two and lost two more wickets in 1st session on Saturday to add 85 runs. Team management took the strange decision then to declare innings. Nurul Hasan Shohan was in the middle then with 48 runs.

Like 1st innings, Central lost two openers too quick. Both the openers repeated their 1st innings scores. Saif Hasan had gone for one run and Abdul Mazid for 14. But Nazmul Hossain Shanto kept dominating with the bat on the way to his 11th first class ton. He remained unbeaten with 122 runs.

South Zone therefore, are sure to be buried under run-pile since they have two more days of the game to go.



North Zone and East Zone

Yasir Ali Rabbi picked-up hundred while Sunzamul Islam claimed five wickets in the evenly poised game at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar.

East Zone were trail by 11 runs as they were at 261 for seven at the end of day-2. They resumed batting with overnight's three runs losing two wickets and lost Saqlin Sajib too early as they were fighting with 27 for three. But Rabbi had a strong nerve to handle the situation. He stood 137-run's partnership with skipper Imrul Kayes. Kayes had gone for 76 but Rabbi remained unbeaten with 134 runs and is sure to resume batting today accompanying Nayeem Hasan.

Sunzamul Islam hauled five wickets for North Zone while Sanjit Saha took two.

Earlier, North Zone amassed 272 in their 1st innings soaring on windy 140 runs off 157 balls from Mushfiqur Rahim. Spinner Nayeem Hasan bagged eight wickets.

















