Sunday, 16 February, 2020, 4:25 AM
Abahani take on Police FC as BPL resumes today

Published : Sunday, 16 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

After a day recess, the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football will resume today (Sunday) with the last match of the first round.
On the day, six times champion Abahani Limited will start their league campaign when they take on Bangladesh Police Football Club that kicks off at 6.30 pm at Bangabandhu National Stadium.
Meanwhile, the second round of the league begins from Monday (February 16) with Saif Sporting Club Limited taking on Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited at a match held at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium at 3.15 pm.




Earlier, Saif Sporting Club and Mohammedan Sporting Club got off to a winning start in the league beating Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society and Arambagh Krira Sangha respectively, both by an identical solitary goal win in their respective opening matches.     -BSS


